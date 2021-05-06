Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police participate with Arab traffic agencies in the celebration of the Arab Traffic Week 2021, which began last Tuesday and continues until the tenth of the same month under the slogan “Accidents are not fate … but negligence and negligence.”

Brigadier General Muhammad Dahi Al-Hamiri, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector stressed the importance of joint Arab traffic work, benefiting from the experiences of countries and their way of dealing with traffic variables, keeping up with the latest awareness methods and the uses of modern technology and social networking sites, and activating them for community partnership through the qualitative campaigns they provide. States for their own citizens.

He urged drivers to pay attention while driving and cooperate in implementing traffic law and regulations and regulations to reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents and their effects, stressing the interest of Abu Dhabi Police to implement the necessary measures that enhance safety on the roads.

He explained that participation in this event comes to emphasize the importance of respecting traffic rules and driving ethics and avoiding wrong behaviors while driving such as negligence, negligence, distraction, and lack of attention, pointing out that traffic accidents occur for several reasons, the most prominent of which is sudden deviation and preoccupation with other than the road, lack of concentration of drivers and the use of the phone or Eating or drinking, adjusting radios, turning the driver around to talk to his companions, being preoccupied with filming, adjusting make-up and grooming, and other behaviors that lead to vehicle swerving, obstructing traffic, accidents and not leaving a sufficient safety distance.

He pointed out that Abu Dhabi Police’s constant interest in implementing field awareness campaigns and publishing videos broadcast through its social media platforms focus on the most important traffic behaviors that distract drivers from the road and cause traffic accidents due to lack of attention, including using the phone while driving, not adhering to the speed prescribed for the street, and bypassing Red light, pedestrian errors while crossing without attention, confusion and causing accidents, etc.