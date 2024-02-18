Abu Dhabi Police participates in the insurance and activities of the 15th edition of the Al Dhafra Marine Festival, which is organized by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, during the period from February 16 to 25, 2024, on Al Mughira Beach in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Brigadier Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of the Al Dhafra Region Police Directorate, stressed the Directorate’s keenness to participate in the various events taking place in the Al Dhafra Region, enhance security and safety measures for visitors, and provide all services that enhance their satisfaction and happiness.

He explained that participation comes within the vision and strategy of Abu Dhabi Police for Abu Dhabi to be a global leader in sustaining security and safety, enhancing community confidence and satisfaction, and improving the quality of life, pointing to the continued interest in enhancing communication with the community in festivals and events held in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to introduce services and best development practices.

The police authorities reviewed their efforts to raise awareness and introduce their services through the participation of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department, the Special Tasks Department, the Port Police Center, the Command and Control Center of the Operations Department, the K9 Security Inspection Department, the Community Police Affairs Department, the Weapons and Explosives Department, the Tourist Police, the Security Media Department – Al Dhafra Region, the Events Affairs Branch, and Planning and development at Al Dhafra Police Directorate.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, through the Al Dhafra Region Traffic Department, enhanced the flow of traffic for the safety of the public and urged drivers to reduce speeds near the festival site and adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

The Police Qualification Department at the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences carried out competitions in kinetic tactical shooting methods in the security training field (paintball), amid great interest and enthusiasm from the public to achieve outstanding results in tactical shooting.

The Police Heritage Section of the Protocol and Public Relations Department organized the “Marine Police” Museum, which included information about the history of the founding of the Marine Police in Abu Dhabi, its distinguished efforts in maintaining security on its shores and borders, and its pioneering role in responding to distress, and securing marine boats and the safety of its patrons.

The new edition includes a group of traditional and modern marine races, popular games, sports competitions, and entertainment and educational events that shed light on the important role that characterizes Abu Dhabi’s maritime heritage, ensuring its sustainability.