The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police is participating in securing the 20th session of the annual Liwa Date Festival in the city of Liwa in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is organized by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority during the period from July 15 to 28, 2024. It is one of the most important heritage events and tourist attractions in Abu Dhabi.

Brigadier Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of the Al Dhafra Region Police Directorate, Criminal Security Sector, stressed the importance of cooperation and partnership with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority in enhancing the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a capital that embraces heritage festivals and cultural programs that play a major role in sustaining heritage and transferring it from one generation to the next, and delivering it to various countries of the world, and the contribution of these events in stimulating domestic tourism and attracting more visitors locally and abroad.

He pointed out the interest of Abu Dhabi Police in implementing its strategic priorities that aim to enhance security and safety and make society happy through the presence of a pavilion at the festival in which the Al Dhafra Region Police Directorate and a number of police departments participate with the aim of providing the best services that contribute to making society happy.

He pointed out that the Directorate is intensifying its efforts in cooperation with various departments of Abu Dhabi Police to provide many services, most notably facilitating the entry and exit procedures for visitors to the festival, providing a number of police patrols to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic to visit the festival site, and guiding the public and informing them of police and security services.