Abu Dhabi Police participated in ensuring the comfort and safety of worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and mosques, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, by providing police patrols, traffic watchmen, and the participation of the Special Tasks Department.

She stressed the keenness to enhance safety, and facilitate traffic from heavy traffic, especially in the area surrounding the mosque and at the various entrances, and praised the cooperation with partners in preparing emergency plans, which achieved its goals in ensuring the comfort and safety of worshipers.

She praised the public’s keenness of drivers and their companions to abide by traffic laws and regulations, and to cooperate in complying with the instructions of the patrols, which contributed to reducing congestion and the smooth flow of traffic and the success of the plan to secure the comfort and safety of worshipers, stressing the continuation of its efforts to intensify and publish traffic patrols to enhance the flow of traffic on internal and external roads.



