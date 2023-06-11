The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters participated in the main meeting and meetings of the scientific groups of the specialized teams of the International Guide to Identification of Disaster Victims and International Conference No. (32) at the organization’s innovation complex in Singapore.

The head of the Disaster Victims Identification Team at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier Ahmed Nasser Al Kindi, confirmed that the Victims Affairs Office presents an important national message, based on providing high-quality government services, modern technologies and mechanisms that ensure the application of relevant international standards, as well as providing support and advice services to agencies. internationally comparable.

Lieutenant Colonel Adel Al Ali, a member of the country’s delegation to the international group guiding the identification of disaster victims, reviewed the readiness of the Emirati team and the efforts of the UAE in qualifying and training specialized teams at the state level, the GCC countries, and at the regional level through specialized training courses. , security exercises, scientific forums, and related conferences.