Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with Ajman Police, arrested a gang of 5 “Asian” people, including a woman, who used telephone fraud as a means to trap their victims and seize their savings and bank balances fraudulently.

The Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Muhammad Suhail Al-Rashidi, confirmed that the police will be on the lookout for anyone who seeks to undermine the security of society and seize people’s money with fraud and fraud, and will pursue these criminal gangs wherever they are so that they receive the deterrent punishment they deserve in accordance with the law.

He thanked and appreciated the General Command of Ajman Police for its efforts and cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, which contributed to the arrest of the gang and to stop its evils and harm to people.

The Director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier Omran Ahmed Al Mazrouei, warned community members against falling victim to those criminal gangs and not disclosing their bank accounts and credit card numbers, pointing out that they are deluding the victims that their accounts or bank cards have been blocked or frozen in order to seize their money. Stressing not to respond to these deceptive communications, and not to divulge bank account information and personal data or share it with anyone, and it must be kept strictly confidential.

He explained that banks do not ask to update banking data over the phone, asking bank customers not to be deceived by these fake communications and messages, and to go to the nearest bank branch and update the data only through customer service employees at the bank’s headquarters.

He stated that several reports were received from the victims stating that they were exposed to phone scams and fraud, by accusing them by gang members that their bank accounts were frozen or their bank cards were banned, and they must update their data, as they request information about those accounts and credit cards and use this information to withdraw their balances. And steal them.

He called on the public not to respond to deceptive calls, and to promptly inform the police of any calls they receive from unknown persons asking them to update their bank data, by contacting Aman service at the toll-free number (8002626) or by messages. (sms2828) In the case of a swindler, call the bank and report to the nearest police station.





