Abu Dhabi Police organized a virtual forum entitled “We are committed to the homeland…drugs are a scourge”, in cooperation with the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi and the National Rehabilitation Center, as part of the activities of the International Day to Combat Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on June 26 of each year.

Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, explained that the scourge of drugs haunts all societies, stressing the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to constantly develop methods of combating it.

He stressed that working in a team spirit to confront this scourge effectively contributes to reducing the size of the problem and the consequent damages and risks to society, pointing to the importance of cooperation with the main partners in addressing this scourge, and overcoming obstacles in a way that contributes to achieving the vision of the wise leadership towards achieving a safe and secure society. .

Colonel Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, explained that the aim of the forum is to highlight the ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs, which are a serious scourge that threatens societies in the world as a whole. Their schemes and control of poison gangs and immobilize them.

He stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in helping families treat their children and relatives from drug abuse by implementing the “Chance of Hope” initiative, which allows seeking treatment for drug abusers in a manner that guarantees complete confidentiality and provides awareness programs through effective coordination with institutions and members of society and activating community partnership to limit the spread of the scourge.

He stated that combating drugs is a societal responsibility and that the family is the first line of defense to confront it and prevent its spread because of its negative impact on all members of society and all health, social, economic and security aspects. Drug dangers.

He explained that there is false information circulating about some of the modern methods, most notably the use of ordinary papers, burning and inhaling them, as it is rumored that using this method leads to the non-appearance of the drug in the examination result for the person, which led to the use of some users of it.

He added that drug users are often unnatural in their condition, as some of them had previously tried burning old leaves and similar leaves, where an unpleasant smell appears as a result of burning, and in parallel with that, the unpleasant smell that enters the body and toxins as a result of adding some chemicals to the leaves, which It may be an insecticide or materials used in cleaning homes, as some of the promoters try to deceive the users, by claiming that it is a drug paper and sold at exorbitant prices.

Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector and official spokesman for Abu Dhabi Customs, reviewed the efforts in combating drugs, pointing to the exceptional circumstances the world is going through as a result of the Corona pandemic, which imposed the need to constantly develop customs work tools in order to keep pace with developments, face various challenges, and enhance the capabilities and skills of national competencies from Inspectors and observers at all customs ports in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, stressing the permanent readiness of Abu Dhabi Customs to cooperate and coordinate with all local and international governmental and private institutions and to support all joint projects and initiatives to address the scourge of drugs.

Dr. Ali Al-Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Research Department at the National Rehabilitation Center, spoke about the psychological problems resulting from social isolation and its impact on the increase in the use of medical drugs, pointing out that studies indicate high rates of mental illness after pandemics, which poses a threat to society.

He explained that drug addicts are considered isolated groups of society and live in poor social conditions. They are more likely than others to contract corona, as it is noted that the use of narcotic substances from addicted patients infected with the virus increases in proportions more than normal people in the presence of other chronic organic, psychological and medical diseases, and also if the quantity and quality increases. The materials used and their locations.

Dr. Anas Mahmoud Fikri, from the National Rehabilitation Center pointed out that the abuse and addiction of psychotropic substances poses a challenge in light of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, for people suffering from substance use disorders and during the treatment and recovery period.

He touched on the use and addiction of psychotropic substances and their relationship to the Covid-19 pandemic, the risk of infection with Covid-19 disease among addicts and drug users, the increasing rates of psychotropic substance use during the pandemic, and the importance of using drugs safely and adhering to precautionary measures during the pandemic.

At the end of the forum’s activities, Abu Dhabi Police honored the partners from: the Judicial Department – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Education and Knowledge, the General Administration of Customs – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Transport and Municipalities, the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, the Department of Community Development, the General Authority of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, The National Rehabilitation Center.

