The Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council, under the patronage and attendance of Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, organized the “International Youth Day” forum, coinciding with the international celebration, which falls on August 12 annually, under the slogan “Solidarity between generations”.

Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, in his speech during his attendance at the forum, said that the Abu Dhabi Police General Command is honored to organize this forum, which cares for the youth and establishes the importance of generational solidarity and cohesion to enhance the process of development and prosperity and consolidate the principles of our society in the United Arab Emirates.

He praised the support of the wise leadership for young people, empowering them and arming them with all kinds of knowledge, sciences and experiences, believing in the importance of their role and carefully preparing them to be the mainstay of the nation and future leaders, stressing the importance of strengthening social ties, preserving our heritage and ancient traditions, and instilling authentic values ​​in the hearts of young people.

The forum reviewed the experience of “Solidarity between Generations”, which won the Director General’s Award in the Distinguished Family category, which emphasizes the importance of the family’s role in motivation and creativity. It also reviewed the achievements of the Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council in its third session, and the forum program included honoring a number of distinguished employees.

Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Policing and Security Sciences, stressed the importance of the role of the police sectors in their various specializations in supporting young people and enhancing solidarity between generations.

Major Ali Muhammad Al-Masabi, head of the Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council, drew attention from countries around the world to the International Youth Day, which was approved by the United Nations on the twelfth of August of each year to celebrate the essential and essential role that this category contributes to all societies without exception.

He stressed the police leadership’s keenness to support young people through the Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council, which has become a prominent title for Emirati youth who are distinguished by their activities and active national and community identity.

Captain Hajar Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Virtual Training Department and a member of the Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council, pointed out that the police leadership provided training systems and modern and advanced technology, which helped enhance the knowledge of young affiliates within the framework of solidarity between generations and cooperation to achieve common goals.