Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Police organized a traffic awareness exhibition at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in Abu Dhabi, as part of the Ministry of Interior’s third unified traffic awareness campaign for 2022 under the slogan “Accident-Free Summer”, which will run until the first of next September.

Participating in the exhibition activities, which are organized by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, the Directorate of Drivers and Vehicles Licensing, the Security Inspection Department, the Community Police Department “We Are All Police”, the Crime Scene Department, the Department of Ceremonies and Public Relations through the Police Legacy Department, the Abu Dhabi Police Music Band, and the Literary and Readers Committee, Aman Service, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority and a number of strategic partners, including Emirates Transport, Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Saed Association and Al Fahim “Michelin” Company, which provided awareness about tire safety.

Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al Humairi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, explained that the exhibition aims to educate the public, especially vehicle drivers, about the importance of periodic vehicle maintenance, ensuring the safety of tires, not overburdening vehicles, especially during the summer period, and adhering to advice and instructions in order to preserve their safety and the safety of all users. The road, achieving the highest levels of traffic safety, and educating segments of society about the damages resulting from traffic accidents, and the resulting deaths, injuries, and material and moral damages.