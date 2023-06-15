The Al Dhafra Police Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police implemented a training workshop in nuclear security for the partners in the Barakah system, in Sheikh Mubarak bin Mohammed Hall, with the aim of coordination and cooperation on the procedures followed and introducing the roles of the various practical agencies during the activation of the system.

Participated in the workshop with the Abu Dhabi Police “Event Leader”, the Armed Forces, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, the Center for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Department of Education and Knowledge, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Environment Agency and the “Nawah Energy” company The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

The Director of the Al Dhafra Police Directorate, Brigadier General Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, event commander in the Barakah system, said that the workshop focused on training to enhance response with partners in command, control, communications and media response, in cases of firefighting and rescue, and follow-up work at the reception, shelter and medical response center, in accordance with the best advanced international practices.

He stressed the importance of implementing specialized workshops and practical exercises and their role in measuring the degree of readiness and readiness and the speed of dealing with emergency cases, in order to preserve the safety and security of community members, pointing out that their convening comes within the framework of raising the efficiency of the members of the system and following up on the training and exercise plan for the year 2023.