Abu Dhabi Police organized a virtual forum entitled “We are committed to the homeland…drugs are a pest”, in cooperation with the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi and the National Rehabilitation Center, as part of the activities of the “International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”, which falls on June 26 of each year. Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said that the scourge of drugs haunts all societies, stressing the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to constantly develop methods of combating it.

He stressed that working in a team spirit to confront this scourge effectively contributes to reducing the size of the problem and the consequent damages and risks to society, pointing to the importance of cooperation with the main partners in addressing this scourge, and overcoming obstacles in a way that contributes to achieving the vision of the wise leadership towards achieving a blessed society. Safe and secure.

For his part, Colonel Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, explained that the aim of the forum is to highlight the ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs, which are a serious scourge that threatens societies in the world as a whole. Iron and thwart their schemes and control the poison gangs and immobilize them.

He stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in helping families treat their children and relatives from drug abuse by implementing the “Chance of Hope” initiative, which allows seeking treatment for drug abusers in a manner that ensures complete confidentiality and provides awareness programs through effective coordination with institutions and members of society and activating community partnership to limit the spread of the scourge.

He stated that combating drugs is a societal responsibility, and that the family is the first line of defense to confront it and prevent its spread, as it provides the basic environment for the upbringing of children, according to sound foundations related to our authentic values ​​and customs, and is a protective shield against the dangers of drugs. For his part, Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector and official spokesman for Abu Dhabi Customs, reviewed the efforts in combating drugs, pointing to the exceptional circumstances the world is going through as a result of the Corona pandemic, which imposed the need to constantly develop customs work tools in order to keep pace with developments, face various challenges, and enhance the capabilities and skills of competencies National inspectors and observers at all customs ports in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, stressing the permanent readiness of Abu Dhabi Customs to cooperate and coordinate with all local and international governmental and private institutions and support all joint projects and initiatives to address the scourge of drugs.

For his part, Dr. Ali Al-Marzouqi, Director of the Department of Public Health and Research at the National Rehabilitation Center, spoke about the psychological problems resulting from social isolation and its impact on the increase in the use of medical drugs, pointing out that studies indicate high rates of mental illness after the pandemic, which poses a threat to society. Pointing out that drug addicts are considered isolated segments of society and live in poor social conditions, as they are more vulnerable than others to contracting corona.

For his part, Dr. Anas Mahmoud Fikri, from the National Rehabilitation Center, indicated that the abuse and addiction of psychotropic substances poses a challenge in light of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, for people suffering from drug use disorders and during the treatment and recovery period, and addressed the abuse and addiction of psychotropic substances and their relationship to the pandemic and the danger of injury to addicts. HIV drug users.

At the end of the forum’s activities, Abu Dhabi Police honored the partners from: the Judicial Department – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Education and Knowledge, the General Administration of Customs – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Transport and Municipalities, the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, the Department of Community Development, and the General Authority of Endowments and Islamic Affairs. The National Rehabilitation Center.