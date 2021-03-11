Abu Dhabi Police and Emirates Transport Company inaugurated the Heavy Vehicle Technical Inspection Center in Al Faya in Abu Dhabi City, as part of a plan to modernize and develop service delivery centers in various regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Director of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi, confirmed that the center provides advanced services to the public at the best levels within an integrated system within the framework of Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to establish service centers in various regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to meet the challenges and developments and achieve more achievements in the state’s development process and providing services. In fulfillment of Abu Dhabi Police’s strategy in the field of maintaining public confidence.

The Director of the Drivers and Mechanics Licensing Directorate, Colonel Muhammad Al-Barik Al-Amri, explained that the establishment of the center comes as a shortening of distances and time for dealers of heavy vehicle owners and drivers and facilitates the completion of registration services, license renewal and other services in the inspection centers, in order to make them more distinctive services and in line with the finest practices and international standards approved and achieved Satisfaction and happiness with partners and dealers.

He pointed out that the interest in expanding and increasing the centers enhances the readiness of the Directorate in the continuity of the implementation of work in accordance with the precautionary and preventive measures against the “Covid 19” pandemic, and the commitment to social distancing to protect workers and dealers.

He stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to unify efforts in the happiness of customers of all categories by providing distinguished services around the clock, with a focus on choosing distinctive geographical locations, explaining that the working hours of the Al Faya Center start at 7 am until 10 pm from Sunday to Thursday.

The opening was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Al-Jarman, CEO of Emirates Transport, and a number of officers of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

