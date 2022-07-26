The Abu Dhabi Police General Command and (the strategic partners) noted the implementation of a field exercise at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Wednesday 27/07/2022 from 05:30 to 19:00 in order to measure readiness and develop response capabilities.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command announced, through a tweet on its Twitter account, that the exercise includes the movement of mechanisms and the presence of the security authorities, and it calls upon the honorable public not to approach and photograph in the interest of public safety.