Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police won first place in the Daman Community Race, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, which was held in Al Hudayriat, for a distance of 55 km, and lasted for one hour, 13 minutes and two seconds, with the participation of 266 riders from different clubs, ages and nationalities.

Colonel Essam Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Police Physical Education Center, praised the excellence of the participants in the race, stressing the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to upgrade the sports system by encouraging and motivating its affiliates to practice it, and to participate in local, regional and international championships.