Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of not leaving a sufficient safety distance behind front vehicles, indicating that they recorded about 35,073 violations during the year 2020

She stated that failure to leave an adequate safety distance causes traffic accidents that result in human and material losses, appealing to drivers to adhere to traffic laws and regulations to protect themselves and other road users from serious traffic accidents.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police stated that causing the accident due to not leaving a sufficient safety distance to which Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle seizure applies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is the financial value for dismantling the vehicle’s seizure of 5000 dirhams, provided that the vehicle is seized until the financial value of the reservation is paid for a period A maximum of three months, and in the event of non-payment of the dues, the vehicle is referred for sale in a public auction, as well as the application of Clause “52” in the rules and procedures for traffic control No. “178” for the year 2017 on drivers who violate the safety distance not to leave an adequate safety distance behind the front vehicles, with a fine estimated at 400 dirhams and 4 traffic points for the driver.

She pointed out the risks of some drivers harassing the vehicles driving in front of them and approaching them to a close distance and forcing them to evacuate the road to them through the use of reflective lighting and the warning machine constantly, which leads to distracting the focus of the front vehicle driver and doubles the risk of serious traffic accidents.

And she urged the need to take the necessary preventive measures in changing weather conditions, by leaving a greater safety distance between vehicles, especially during the low horizontal visibility due to fog, and during rain and the gathering of water on the roads that may expose the vehicles to slipping and not stopping at the appropriate distance.

She explained that her strategic priority focuses on making the roads safer by implementing traffic safety regulations, increasing traffic culture, and reducing the number of accidents that lead to deaths and serious injuries.

Abu Dhabi Police recently broadcast videos of traffic violations and accidents that occurred on the emirate’s roads, through its accounts on social media, with the aim of educating the public about the danger of not leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles on the roads.

It also monitors traffic violations on the roads around the clock to enhance safety.

And that the violation of “not leaving a safety distance between vehicles” is one of the main causes of traffic accidents on the roads.





