In an achievement that is the first of its kind in the Middle East, 7 members of the Fire Department at the Forensic Evidence Department at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police obtained international accreditation certificates in the field of fire and explosion investigation from the International Institute of Fire Experts in the United States of America. The accreditation certificates included two international trainer certificates in fire accident investigation for members.

Brigadier Khamis Rashid Al Kaabi, Director of the Criminal Evidence Department at Abu Dhabi Police, honored the experts and congratulated them on the pioneering achievement, stressing the keenness of the police leadership to support national cadres and qualify them scientifically and cognitively, praising their efforts and continuous contributions in achieving the vision and strategy of Abu Dhabi Police to be a global leader in sustainable security and safety.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Eng. Adel Naseeb Nasser Al Saqri, Head of the Fire Section at the Criminal Evidence Department at Abu Dhabi Police, explained that the experts attended a variety of advanced workshops in the field of fire and explosion investigations, and were briefed on international experiences and expertise, the latest laboratory results, studies and research in the field of fire investigations and uncovering their causes, in addition to the best practices and technical procedures followed in fire accident investigations, methods of developing investigation processes, and the latest inspection methods (electrical tests).

Major Al-Saqri pointed out that the training program contributed to qualifying experts to follow the modern procedures taken to inspect vehicle accidents, especially electric ones, safety procedures in inspecting them and how they are manufactured, the latest methods of examining and inspecting complex fire accidents, especially if they cause deaths, documenting technical inspection procedures in a professional manner, and the latest methods of logistical coordination with internal partners.

The Criminal Evidence Department of Abu Dhabi Police is one of the most prominent departments in the police and security work system, due to its possession of modern laboratories, systems, expertise and high competencies that support efforts to uncover crimes.