The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate brought joy and joy to sick children at Burjeel Medical City in Mohammed bin Zayed City, by presenting them with gifts and flowers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, stressed the importance of strengthening and protecting young people from traffic accidents, providing designated seating for them in vehicles, paying attention to them when getting up and down, and not allowing them to open the vehicle’s windows while it is driving for fear of exposing them to dangers, pointing out that providing traffic safety for children It is one of the most important priorities that the Directorate pays attention to in implementing its initiatives to protect people from accidents.

The hospital staff and the families of sick children praised the humanitarian initiatives of Abu Dhabi Police and their continued interest in being present on various occasions to relieve patients and make them happy.