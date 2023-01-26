Abu Dhabi Police fulfilled the wish of 20 students of determination from Khalid Bin Al Waleed School to visit the Falaj Hazaa Police Station of the Al Ain Police Directorate. They were received by Colonel Hamid Abdullah Al Jabri, Director of the Center, and a number of officers.
Colonel Hamid Abdullah Al Jabri, Director of the Center, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in making society happy and supporting such community and humanitarian initiatives, pointing to the continuous cooperation with educational institutions seeking to empower students as ambassadors of hope and to integrate people of determination into community institutions.
The students were briefed on the most prominent distinguished police services provided by the center to the public, and learned about the tasks of the traffic patrols and their efforts to educate drivers and road users about the traffic law, regulations and rules.
#Abu #Dhabi #Police #students #determination #happy
Leave a Reply