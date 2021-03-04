Abu Dhabi Police organized the first virtual meeting of the notables with the notables of the Bani Yas area, with the aim of reviewing their needs and security and awareness requirements to combat “Covid-19”, and to identify the most important points in the traffic culture.

The Director of the External Areas Police Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, Brigadier General Mubarak Saif Al-Sabousi, stated that the forum is the first in an initiative for a series of virtual forums in areas of specialization, in varying periods of time, in line with the methodologies and strategy of Abu Dhabi Police in communicating with community members, strengthening cooperation and exchanging information and knowledge. And identifying the obstacles and challenges.

He stressed the interest of Abu Dhabi Police in providing services, and identifying the capabilities of police and security work in implementing response efforts, and achieving integration in meeting the requirements of community members for the sustainability of the security, safety and stability system.

He explained that the forum focused on engaging the notables of the Bani Yas area in dialogue discussions, in order to extract the positive impact for the benefit of community members, including the difficulties and challenges that they face in some matters of concern to them and find solutions to them, in a way that enhances joint cooperation and strengthens the links between the police and society, and drew the attention of Abu Dhabi Police For the health and safety of everyone, praising the state’s efforts to provide the highest standards of safety and health care to meet the challenges of the pandemic.

Major Muhammad Suleiman Al-Niyadi, from the Medical Services Department in the Financial and Services Sector, provided advice to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, ways to apply preventive guidelines, adhere to precautionary measures, and implement legislation and instructions for the sake of community safety. Captain Muhammad Al-Harthi of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police reviewed the integrated traffic plan, stressing the importance of adhering to speeds in residential areas, opening the door for discussion with the notables of the region, and responding to their criminal and traffic inquiries.

The notables of Bani Yas region expressed their thanks and appreciation to Abu Dhabi Police for their interest in promoting community and security awareness, stressing the commitment to precautionary and preventive measures against the Coronavirus.





