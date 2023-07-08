Police authorities and specialists have warned of the danger of neglect and leaving children alone inside vehicles, especially during the summer months, as the temperature of a closed vehicle that is exposed to direct sunlight for a long time reaches 60 degrees Celsius.

Abu Dhabi Police warned parents not to leave children alone in vehicles for shopping, as this exposes them to accidents of suffocation, stressing that leaving children in vehicles alone while shopping, or for any other reason, and endangering their lives, is a crime punishable by law.

Over the past years, police stations across the country have recorded accidents that resulted in injuries and deaths of a number of children, because they were forgotten in their parents’ vehicles and school buses.

Cases were recorded as a result of neglecting children’s supervision while playing, as they repeatedly entered their parents’ vehicles, and the doors closed on them.

Dr. Jamal Al-Amiri, the traffic expert and CEO of the “Saed Association” to reduce traffic accidents, warned of children being exposed to fatigue or death, as they were left and forgotten inside vehicles during the summer period, and the temperature inside the vehicle reaches 60 degrees Celsius.

Al-Amiri alerted parents to the importance of closing and securing vehicles well in front of houses or in the yard of the house, as this tempts the child to sneak inside them to play or discover something new, until he loses his strength, and he cannot get out of it.

And the number of risks of leaving children inside vehicles alone, including that the child closes the doors of the vehicle on himself from the inside, or tampering with the control devices inside the vehicle, or the air-conditioning device, and causing it to close, without knowing how to open it again, which leads to suffocation due to the height Atmospheric temperatures and the temperature of the vehicle inside, which exposes him to death as a result.

The dangers also include the possibility of carbon monoxide leaking into the vehicle without the knowledge of passengers, especially children, which leads to death without trying to avoid this danger.

He added that there is also the possibility of an electrical failure, as a result of a contact due to high temperature, as a result of the vehicle stopping while the engine is running, which leads to the vehicle ignition or the occurrence of an emergency mechanical or electrical failure.

He pointed to the danger of children tampering with the transmission (gearbox) or steering wheel, moving the vehicle on the road or across a slope, colliding with another vehicle or the sidewalk barrier, or falling somewhere.

Al-Amiri stressed the need to work to increase traffic awareness among all segments of society, especially mothers, as they are often entrusted with taking children to and from schools, parks or markets, asking them to take all precautions, and not to leave their children alone in vehicles.

He called on vehicle drivers to shut down the engines of their vehicles after they disembark from them, and not to leave them running for any reason, “even if the period of time that they will spend outside them is short, because this may expose them to theft or other accidents, such as combustion, or technical failure leading to tragic accidents, in addition to the necessity Children sit in the back seats, with seat belts fastened while driving to provide them with protection.

For his part, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, confirmed that the period from the beginning of June to the end of next August is the hottest in the Arabian Peninsula. He said, “With the intensification of the summer heat, the possibility of exposure to global warming increases inside closed cars, exposed to direct sunlight.” It is likely that the temperature inside the car will exceed 60 degrees Celsius in only half an hour, if the outside temperature is 40 degrees Celsius, “which increases The danger of global warming inside the vehicle, and it may cause health damage and heat exhaustion leading to death, especially for children, patients or the elderly, if they are left for a while inside the vehicle while it is closed.

