Abu Dhabi Police has launched the service of delivering license plates for light and heavy vehicles and bicycles nationwide through the specialized delivery company, without the need to return to customer service and happiness centers.

The application for the service is submitted through the electronic service channels of Abu Dhabi Police and the digital channels “Tamm”, then the service is selected and the fees are paid, after which the customer is contacted to determine the time and place of delivery of the plates in a timely manner, while updating the data on the traffic system.

The Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate, Brigadier General Muhammad Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, emphasized the keenness to implement the directives of the police leadership in its relentless endeavors to achieve happiness and well-being for customers within a positive and always happy society, referring to the continuous work according to an organized and accurate methodology to achieve happiness for individuals and society by raising the level of satisfaction with police services.

He pointed to the continuous interest of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in contributing its role in meeting the needs of customers by participating in the development of smart services, keeping abreast of modern technologies and simplifying procedures in line with government directives in implementing the national strategy for quality of life and the rational Abu Dhabi government strategy in taking into account the requirements of society, by providing innovative services and reaching all groups. at their nearest headquarters.