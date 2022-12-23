Abu Dhabi Police launched the service of delivering license plates for light and heavy vehicles and bicycles across the UAE through the specialized delivery company, without the need to return to customer service and happiness centers.

The service application is submitted through the Abu Dhabi Police’s electronic service channels and digital channels “Tamm”, then the service is selected and the fees are paid. After that, the customer is contacted to determine the time and place of delivery of the plates in a timely manner, while updating the data on the traffic system.

The Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate, Brigadier General Muhammad Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, stressed the keenness to implement the directives of the police leadership in its relentless endeavors to achieve happiness and well-being for customers within a positive and always happy society, referring to the continuous work according to an organized and accurate methodology to achieve happiness for individuals and society by raising the level of satisfaction with services. conditionals.

He pointed to the continuous interest of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in contributing its role in meeting the needs of customers by participating in the development of smart services, keeping abreast of modern technologies and simplifying procedures, in line with government directions in implementing the national strategy for quality of life and the Abu Dhabi government strategy in taking into account the requirements of society, by providing innovative services and reaching all groups. at their nearest headquarters.