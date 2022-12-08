Abu Dhabi Police launched the “Sportsmanship Encouragement” initiative to educate football fans at the 2022 World Cup viewing sites in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, as part of its efforts to maintain the security and safety of society and provide the appropriate atmosphere to enjoy sporting events and other entertainment events.

And she urged the audience to show sportsmanship and cheer in a sophisticated and civilized manner, away from forms of fanaticism and quarrels, and to abide by the laws and respect the customs and traditions of the United Arab Emirates.

The Tourism Police Department of the Directorate of Criminal Inquiries and Investigations in the Criminal Security Sector distributed awareness booklets in 6 “languages” that included tips and instructions on the most important laws and contact numbers to raise the level of public awareness and provide instructions on the importance of having a spirit of civilized encouragement throughout the matches and following security laws and procedures in order to preserve the security, safety and comfort of all. Enjoy watching the football matches between the teams participating in the tournament.