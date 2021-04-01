Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – Abu Dhabi Police concluded the activities of the Month of Reading by launching the Smart Library for the Fifty, coinciding with the year of Thursday, under the slogan “My Family Reads”, at the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department.

Brigadier Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Literature and Reading Committee, affirmed that those who support reading support building generations that embrace the “future of the Emirates”, and that the month of reading is a major priority in the annual Abu Dhabi Police agenda to strengthen social ties with employees, and based on the importance of spreading culture and knowledge to improve In society and achieving the national strategy aimed at creating generations of giving and development through initiatives that encourage reading and support awareness of the principles and standards of science and learning.

He praised the participation of all sectors of Abu Dhabi Police in the events, based on its keenness to contribute to its pioneering role in achieving the sustainable development goals, consolidating knowledge and knowledge, developing mental skills, learning from others’ experiences, increasing self-confidence, and stimulating the creativity process.

He explained that the activities included the initiative “Inspire me with your reading” with the idea of ​​designing a form containing the title of the book and a simplified summary of the book, suggested books for reading, the number of books read during the year, the means of reading and library visits, the authoring experience, the field of interest in reading and a book that changed your life, and also activating the reading hour for the associates. And the publication of wise leadership sayings that stimulate reading, and sending short text messages to employees that encourage them to view useful and useful books.

It also included holding reading sessions entitled “Read to rise” that were carried out by the Social Support Center at Abu Dhabi Police, as well as holding Abu Dhabi Virtual Police Councils to discuss the book The Last Attempt by Major Dr. Good on human beings. Basma Al-Junaibi reviewed a book that can create an exceptional life. She also held a workshop “Feed Your Mind” for Yasser Al Balushi. Workshops, lectures, forums, distribution of booklets and designing expressive graphics for the slogan “My Family Reads”, in addition to publishing on social media platforms in Abu Dhabi Police and various means media.

The Chairman of the Literary and Reading Committee urged the associate to direct their children to take advantage of the current license to read meaningful and useful books, which contribute to increasing their knowledge, by choosing topics for reading and making time for daily reading, and encouraging them to clarify their daily plans for reading, and to complete the books that they planned to read, while nominating books It covers different literary aspects that enhance different experiences, develop and refine their characters and interest in their discussion of different books.