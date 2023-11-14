The Abu Dhabi Police General Command launched the “Rabdan One” electric field patrol, which is a dynamic and smart vehicle that contains a control unit and digital meters.

The “Rabdan One” field patrol carries the logo “Made in Abu Dhabi”, and was manufactured in cooperation with the “NWTN” company, the first producer of the “Rabdan One” brand, in the car assembly facility in the Khalifa Industrial Zone in Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) with a twin-engine power station with a capacity of 510 liters. Kilowatt is a dynamic and intelligent vehicle that contains a control unit and digital meters. It operates according to the world’s leading long-range technology and is characterized by the ability to save energy and reduce emissions.

The car’s torque is estimated at 1040 Newton/meter, and it takes about 4.5 seconds to move from a steady state to a speed of 100 km/h, while the car’s power reserve before recharging reaches 860 km.