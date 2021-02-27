The Medical Services Department in the Financial and Services Sector of Abu Dhabi Police launched the “Awareness” patrol, which is the first health education patrol of its kind in the country, coinciding with the launch of the Innovation Week under the slogan “The UAE Innovates 2021”, which is considered an innovation in the development of the health education process.

The Director of the Finance and Services Sector, Major General Khalifa Muhammad Al Khaili explained that the launch of the patrol supports the achievement of the strategic objectives of the General Command with the aim of promoting health awareness for all members and their families and enhancing community confidence by providing health information from reliable sources as well as contributing to efforts to raise health awareness and education through new interactive tools to prevent Chronic and epidemic diseases.

Deputy Director of the Financial and Services Sector, Brigadier Khaled Abdullah Khoury, stated that the (Awareness) patrol is equipped with the latest audio-visual technical means and is equipped with preliminary medical examination equipment and all necessary technical equipment such as a computer, a smart registration system with an ID card, a display device for educational material and a library of digital health educational publications in addition to To technical materials for field health education, a huge display screen, and a back booth dedicated to preliminary examinations, health consultations, and advice.

Colonel Thuraya Ali Al-Hashemi, Director of the Medical Services Department, indicated that the “Awareness” journal is considered environmentally friendly by using digital technology in the awareness material by scanning the QR code with smart phones and is ready to work in various locations and at all times with the ability to operate on external roads, which is an educational bus, and it will participate. Effectively in raising the awareness of medical and preventive diseases in schools, universities and commercial centers.

Abu Dhabi Police is keen to continue efforts according to the latest innovative methods and global practices to promote and spread the culture of institutional innovation to support the process of police excellence and enhance future readiness.





