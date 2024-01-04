The Abu Dhabi Police General Command launched new tourist police patrols (club cars) in tourist sites in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, bearing the Abu Dhabi Police logo and the tourist police logo.

Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, confirmed that the launch of the patrols comes in implementation of Abu Dhabi Police’s strategic vision for Abu Dhabi to be a global leader in sustaining security and safety, and in enhancement of its distinguished efforts in serving tourists and visitors to the emirate, responding to security and preventive reports, and combating crime with high professionalism in order to enhance the security and safety of society. .

He pointed to the continued interest in providing new proactive services that keep pace with government and future trends in the emirate, and are in line with the directives of the police leadership in accordance with the Abu Dhabi Police strategy to make the community happy, which contributes to providing the best services to tourists, preserving their security and safety, and securing facilities and visitors to tourist sites in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

For his part, Brigadier Rashid Khalaf Al Dhaheri, Director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, explained that new tourist police patrols were distributed with their cadres to carry out their role in providing distinguished security and awareness services, in addition to distributing awareness booklets in several international languages ​​to tourists, including advice and instructions on the most important matters. The laws and regulations in force in the emirate, introducing them to tourist sites, how to travel by taxi, conditions for driving vehicles, and ways to call emergency numbers to request assistance when needed.