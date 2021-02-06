Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police launched the fourth edition of the “Be Cautious” media awareness campaign, with the aim of enhancing community awareness of the emerging forms of cybercrime represented in several types such as “phone fraud”, fraud, extortion, bullying, electronic begging, and fictitious employment.

Brigadier General Muhammad Suhail Al-Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, explained that the campaign, in its third year – which will last for a month, focuses on raising awareness among the public among users of the Internet and smart devices of the need to preserve their private data and information, and not to disclose them in order to avoid falling victims to organizations that aim to destabilize Stability, security and chaos in society.

He stated that the campaign aims to warn all segments of society about the dangers of cybercrime, stressing keenness to tighten the screws on fraudsters, arrest them and confront their renewed criminal methods with advanced security precautionary measures. He explained that cybercrime is considered one of the crimes that the security agencies deal with with a special priority, stressing the concerted efforts of all relevant departments in Abu Dhabi Police to address cyber crimes, regardless of their different forms, types and methods of perpetration.

He called on families to the importance of monitoring their children from electronic blackmail and blackmailing people who impersonate girls and luring them into friendship, then sexual and financial blackmail begins through social media.

He pointed out the need not to deal with fake and unreliable online stores that may lure customers into fraudulent operations, by stealing their money via their bank cards or bank accounts.