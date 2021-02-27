Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Medical Services Department in the Financial and Services Sector of Abu Dhabi Police launched the “Awareness” patrol, which is the first health education periodical of its kind in the country, coinciding with the Innovation Week under the slogan “UAE Innovates 2021”, which is considered an innovation in the development of the health education process.

Major General Khalifa Muhammad Al Khaili, Director of the Finance and Services Sector, stated that the launch of the patrol supports the achievement of the strategic objectives of the General Command with the aim of promoting health awareness for all its members and their families, and enhancing community confidence by providing health information from reliable sources, as well as contributing to efforts to raise awareness and health education through tools New interaction for the prevention of chronic and epidemic diseases.