The Al Fursan Patrol Section of Abu Dhabi Police dealt with 8,796 cases in 2020 as part of its mission to enhance the speed of response to reports, prevent crime, and spread security, safety and reassurance in the community.

The department carried out 3,650 patrols and provided 16 different events, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, within the scope of community partnership, in a way that enhances work indicators and the implementation of tasks and reflects the efforts of the police to continuously distinguish their services.

The department provided aid and assistance to the public when needed, communicated with them, and “the knights” toured residential neighborhoods and various sites that regular police patrols did not reach. The knights played a pioneering role in supporting other police authorities in the field within the integrated work system, reflecting the efforts of the police, the excellence of their services, and enhancing community satisfaction.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to seek assistance from members of the Fursan patrols when needed, to provide assistance to them, and support them in their work, stressing the continuation of developing and updating police initiatives to contribute to improving work and obtaining the best results in providing services, and keeping abreast of modern developments in police performance in accordance with international quality standards .

She explained that the knights are receiving intensive training according to the best internationally approved programs in the rehabilitation and upgrading of the Cavalry Police in all field work.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

