This evening, Abu Dhabi Police asked drivers to be careful due to reduced horizontal visibility during fog formation.

In a post on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), the police called for “adherence to the variable speed limit indicated on signs and electronic information boards.”

In turn, the National Center of Meteorology warned of the presence of “a chance of fog formation, low horizontal visibility, and its absence at times in some coastal and inland areas.”

The center explained, on the “X” platform, that this will happen “from 01:00 to 09:00 on Monday 04/01/2024.”