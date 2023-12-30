Abu Dhabi Police and the National Center of Meteorology issued a warning to drivers on Saturday evening to “exercise caution due to reduced visibility during fog formation.”

The official account of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, on the “X” website, called on drivers to “adhere to the variable speed limit indicated on the signs and electronic information boards.”

For its part, the Center issued a similar fog alert.

The Observatory wrote on the “X” website (formerly Twitter) “A chance of fog formation, low horizontal visibility, and its absence at times in most inland and coastal areas, from 23:30 on Saturday, 12/30/2023, until 10:30 on Sunday, 12/31/ 2023″.