Abu Dhabi Police called on the public, today, Sunday, to stay away during an exercise in Abu Dhabi City (Zayed Port).

She wrote on her official account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with partners, is conducting an exercise this evening, Sunday, July 28, in Abu Dhabi (Zayed Port) to measure readiness and enhance response.”

The police asked the public not to approach or take pictures, “for the sake of public safety.”