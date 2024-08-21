Today, Wednesday, Abu Dhabi Police published a notice to the public on its account on the social networking platform “X” (formerly Twitter).

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that it is implementing, in cooperation with partners, an exercise this evening, Wednesday, August 21, in the city of Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba.

Abu Dhabi Police explained that the exercise aims to measure readiness and enhance response.

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public not to approach or take pictures, “to preserve public safety.”