The Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences has confirmed its interest in providing distinguished services to people of determination and integrating them into society.

The Director of the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, discussed with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Deaf Association, Mosbeh Saeed Al Neyadi, and the Head of the Hearing Impairment Department at Al Ain Center, Salma Hamad Al-Tamimi, areas of joint cooperation.

Al Shamsi affirmed the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to improve the services provided to this category in terms of testing and evaluating practitioners of the profession of sign language interpreter, and implementing courses for people of determination who are affiliated with Abu Dhabi Police.



