The Abu Dhabi Police General Command received a 6-star rating in the European Foundation for Global Quality Management Award, as the first police agency in the world to achieve this achievement according to the new EFQM model for 2020 as part of its continuous efforts in the march of unique achievements.

Abu Dhabi Police is keen to provide comprehensive smart services that enhance customer access to services easily and conveniently in a way that enhances the quality of life for the Emirati community until it has become one of the world leaders in the use of smart systems and integrated technology, making Abu Dhabi city the “safest city in the world for the fifth year in a row.” And proactively in preventive services through its security and community services, which led to building confidence among all segments of society in Abu Dhabi in the EFQM global forum.

Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, affirmed that this advanced classification according to the “stars” system is the culmination of a path of giving, leadership and distinction in which all police sectors have made continuous efforts that adopt the concepts of innovation, anticipate the future and build proactive services according to the latest technological means, which drives us. To exert more efforts towards the sustainability of this process by stressing the importance of continuous evaluation of the efficiency of our digital channels in providing services and building on opportunities for improvement.

Al Mazrouei praised the leadership’s support, wise vision and directions that led the Abu Dhabi Police General Command for this success, pointing to the continuation of efforts to achieve more successes.

He congratulated the leaders and employees of the front lines of the Abu Dhabi Police for this pioneering position that was achieved with the cooperation of all locally and internationally, stressing his pride in the efforts of affiliates and police sectors, which doubled efforts to achieve this pioneering and distinguished achievement.

He explained that Abu Dhabi Police will benefit from this participation and its results in strengthening its areas of distinction within its strategic systems and in support of government directions for our leadership, such as the UAE Centennial for 2071, the UAE Vision 2021, the Abu Dhabi Government Vision 2030, and alignment with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy and the state’s strategies such as the National Strategy for Quality of Life for 2031, and the directions Global major such as the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, on which we all depend in developing our vision, mission and strategic plan. “

Al Mazrouei thanked the European Foundation for Quality Management and its Executive Director for its distinguished management of participation, and for its support for excellence and the sharing of successful practices globally and in the region, noting that “the real value of participation lies in the ability to benefit from the achieved results and the feedback report received as a catalyst for positive change and sustainable development in the general leadership.” To Abu Dhabi Police. “

The Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, said that this victory “reflects the Abu Dhabi Police’s investment to achieve its vision, mission and vision of the Abu Dhabi Government-2021 in ensuring that the community enjoys security and safety, by proactively employing and harnessing all major efforts and operations, which has achieved the highest levels of satisfaction and confidence in the matter.” More than 98% over a period of 5 years in all policing areas, making the Emirate of Abu Dhabi one of the safest cities in the world for five years in a row.

He added: We are proud to achieve this victory, which came as a result of the excellence of Abu Dhabi Police in many areas of work, the most important of which is the use of advanced technologies, smart systems and innovation to build a safe city and achieve its strategic goal of keeping Abu Dhabi a safe city and making the roads in it safer, and for its proper implementation of the strategy and its clear alignment with Government plans and future directions, through its operations and the development of proactive services, and to qualify employees to the fullest to achieve these trends and ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the application of those processes through the optimal use of their resources, in addition to investing in the preventive side by building its sustainable relations with the community of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and building communication channels. Necessary for it. “

Colonel Khalfan Abdullah Al-Mansoori – Director of the Center for Strategy and Institutional Development “praised the Abu Dhabi Police for supporting the police leadership and its continuous follow-up by adopting institutional values ​​and working to strengthen them at the level of Abu Dhabi Police, and by being the best example in the behaviors and values ​​adopted by the General Command, and by their personal signing of charters. To support excellence and customer service, and to monitor themselves the extent to which the values ​​of Abu Dhabi Police are implemented and the extent of commitment to those undertakings at the level of organizational units and even at the level of employees through dedicated organizational units.

He pointed out that police leaders have worked on designing a framework for a participatory leadership culture, based on the specific values ​​that they have worked to promote through a group of committees and work teams to activate internal participation, and the best proof of this is the confidence of Abu Dhabi Police employees in adopting this method of leadership, values ​​and culture, until These institutional values ​​have become one of the main success factors in the past and the future. ”He emphasized that Abu Dhabi Police, like other distinguished institutions in the world, considers feedback reports resulting from excellence programs and development activities an important reference, and will use the report received from the European Foundation for Quality Management to enhance Its areas of distinction and strengths, and from the areas of improvement and its analysis in understanding the ecosystem, its own capabilities and major challenges, within the mechanism adopted by it, which is based on the centenary pillars of the United Arab Emirates, and through the research and studies it conducts in this field, it will deal with the results of the analysis of areas of improvement from During its strategic projects. “

On his part, Russell Longmeier, CEO of the European Foundation for Quality Management, explained that the residents of the European Foundation for Quality Management and the Judging Committee expressed their great admiration for the strength of Abu Dhabi Police’s continuous and sustainable focus on excellence and improvement of performance, with a result as follows: “They fulfill their promises to all stakeholders and the Abu Dhabi community.”

He added, “We have been very impressed with the degree of commitment to expanding Abu Dhabi Police’s reach and engagement with the community, which is why Abu Dhabi Police was awarded the first-ever award for Outstanding Achievement in Community Partnership” in addition to the EFQM Global Award – a 6-star rating.





