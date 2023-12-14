Abu Dhabi Police called on vehicle owners to benefit from the service of delivering and installing license plates for light and heavy vehicles and bicycles across the United Arab Emirates through the specialized delivery company without the need to return to the customer service and happiness centers.

The service request is submitted through the Abu Dhabi Police electronic service channels and the “Tamm” digital channels, then the service is selected and the fees are paid. The customer is then contacted to determine the time and place of delivering the plates in a timely manner, while updating the data on the traffic system.

Brigadier General Mohammed Al Buraik Al Ameri, Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate, stressed the keenness to implement the directives of the police leadership in its tireless efforts to achieve happiness and well-being for customers within a positive and always happy society, and within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Police strategy aimed at providing innovative and proactive services that raise the quality of life.

He pointed out the continued interest of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in contributing its role to meeting the needs of customers by participating in developing smart services, keeping pace with modern technologies, and simplifying procedures in line with government directions in implementing the National Strategy for Quality of Life and the Abu Dhabi Government’s rational strategy for taking into account the requirements of society, by providing innovative services and reaching all groups. At their nearest headquarters.