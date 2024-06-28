Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to take advantage of the “Badir and Benefit” initiative, which provides facilities and discounts related to early payment of traffic violations, as part of its strategic priority in making the community happy, proactive and quality of services provided to the public.

She pointed out that the initiative includes two options, the first is a 35% discount on the violation if paid within 60 days from the date of its commission, with the exception of serious violations, and the second is a 25% discount when paid between 60 days and one year from the date of issuing the violation.

It is also possible to benefit from installments for violations through banks at zero interest for a period of 12 months, provided that the credit card is issued by banks and banks contracting with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.

She explained that the “Bader and Benefit” initiative aims to make it easier for drivers and motivate vehicle owners to pay traffic violations, and pay them in installments over the course of a year, and to enhance public awareness of the advantages of early payment of violations, as it offers several privileges and facilities, including avoiding an increase in the value of traffic fines, and avoiding the accumulation of violations. .