Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has succeeded in investing in advanced and virtual technologies and artificial intelligence in the field of police and security training, and in using modern technologies in designing materials and interacting with trainees.

Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, stressed the academy’s interest in anticipating the future in preparing police cadres that follow developments and are capable of facing challenges with high professionalism.

He explained that the academy is working to take advantage of the latest advanced technologies currently in the fields of training, most notably virtual training and artificial intelligence technologies, as this is a vital requirement for creating an interactive environment between the trainee and the educational and training material to enhance the comprehension process, which allows the development of virtual laboratories and scenarios at the lowest costs, which contributes to raising capabilities. Competencies and skills in confronting crises. The Academy undertakes the implementation of general training and applied training programs in various fields of police, security and allied sciences, and holds police, security, administrative and technical training courses, whether in the field, theoretical or practical aspects, in addition to strengthening scientific and training cooperation with scientific and police institutions, developing, training and qualifying members of the General Command. For Abu Dhabi Police, and other governmental, local and external agencies in all specialties.

The training and education system is considered large and branched, as it is an important part of the Abu Dhabi Police, and includes a large number of military and civilian personnel at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through the system, training programs are designed according to a study of the institutional factors affecting the needs of sectors and organizational units, government trends, security challenges, and anticipating the police and security future. And distinguished global practices.

The Academy also focuses on building cultures of excellence, creativity, innovation, and anticipating the future, and is involved in designing training programs in the fields of police, security, field, and administrative behavior. It focuses on raising the capabilities of members newly joining police work and paying attention to development, qualification, career succession, and police leadership development programs, in addition to offering professional police diplomas. Specialized programs, general courses, and implementation of workshops and knowledge sessions.

The virtual training center keeps pace with the latest advanced methods globally

Virtual training is one of the latest methods in the training process globally, and Abu Dhabi Police has adopted the latest international technologies in the training process, which includes virtual reality and augmented reality training, using virtual reality techniques, simulation techniques, and artificial intelligence techniques, in addition to remote training using visual communication techniques, in The virtual training center at the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences.

The center was launched with the founding of the academy in March 2020 as a modern unit at the time of the spread of “Covid-19”, and the process of adopting virtual operations was the best time to activate them by using the most advanced training methods to reduce direct human contact between people, so the training courses were transferred from face-to-face training halls. To turn to visual communication technologies, which contributed to the continuity of distance training, which contributed to the success of the specialized training process according to the highest levels and without delay or interruption. The center provides virtual training applications, technological systems, and virtual reality simulations in accordance with the best international practices followed.

Investing in building an advanced digital structure for training platforms and using modern technologies in evaluating materials and interacting with trainees is an utmost necessity in the academy, through which virtual training, artificial intelligence, and gamified learning are made available, with a focus on virtual reality technology.

Innovative projects and applications that enhance police efforts in anticipating the future

The Virtual Training Center at the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences implements innovative projects and applications for training using virtual reality, simulation systems, and smart gaming applications fully developed by the center’s work team. This is represented by the Al Murabbaa Virtual Museum project, in cooperation with the Protocol and Public Relations Department, and allows the user to visit it virtually via (VR) technology, and the virtual stationary rowing device in cooperation with the Police Physical Education Center, using (VR) technology to practice sports by moving to realistic environments, virtual shooting ranges, and remote training systems.

The center is keen to use modern technologies in designing training programs and exercises, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, simulation systems and artificial intelligence. The security virtual driving simulation system allows for a fun and interesting simulation experience of driving on the roads in the United Arab Emirates, using police patrols and familiarity with the correct driving rules and the system. Violations, their financial value, and traffic points that a person obtains when committing violations.

The Academy also strengthened its efforts in designing a fire investigation system using virtual reality technology in cooperation with the Forensic Evidence Department using VR glasses. It is distinguished by its capabilities in preparing different scenarios in photographing and collecting evidence and tracking basic procedures. It is considered an improvement step for the trainer and trainee, and enhances the access of information about the required procedures. Actually applying it.

These technologies reflect the distinguished level of Abu Dhabi Police, enhance its leadership position as one of the advanced institutions applying the concepts of future police, and contribute to developing the training process at the academy, which is beneficial to raising the efficiency of members.

Interactive training halls according to the latest technologies

Abu Dhabi Police is interested in creating a stimulating environment that contributes to generating innovative ideas, uncovering promising talents and empowering them, through the cooperation of the center’s work team with all police sectors to support and develop inventions and projects from virtual training programs and systems, to be of the highest quality and meet the needs of training and educational programs and verification exercises. Their training needs.

Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with partners, is keen to support purposeful community initiatives that achieve common aspirations, achieve aspirations in the country’s journey, and make it a global role model in embracing people of determination, empowering them, and enhancing opportunities for their integration at all levels.

The initiative focuses on achieving the strategic goals of Abu Dhabi Police, represented in community happiness and institutional leadership, in addition to achieving the best use of human resources. The initiative serves the autism category of people of determination, and contributes to empowering them to carry out tasks, facilitating their coexistence in society, and enabling them to use the latest technologies in the education and training process. Carrying out daily tasks independently, in addition to facilitating the dealings of Abu Dhabi International Airport employees with this category.