Abu Dhabi Police intensified its traffic campaigns to control violators of the requirements for the use of electric bicycles “scooters”, as part of its efforts to enhance traffic safety for its users and to preserve the safety of pedestrians at various vital intersections in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Center and strategic partners, completed its awareness campaign, which lasted for more than two months in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra and the external areas, and focused on educating bike users of all kinds with the necessary requirements to enhance their safety.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al Himiri, stressed the importance of adhering to the necessary instructions and guidelines for road safety, in order to ensure safety and security for all, praising the cooperation between Abu Dhabi Police and partners to enhance public safety levels and maintain security and stability gains.

He pointed out the importance of adhering to the requirements for the use of bicycles and electric “scooters”, both authorized and unauthorized, and stated that those permitted to be used in Abu Dhabi are two types, namely bicycles and scooters, whether manual or electric, while the prohibited are electric bicycles with a seat.

He stated that the regulation for the use of bicycles and electric bicycles in the emirate specified the specifications of bicycles that can be used as two-wheeled or more, not equipped with an automatic engine, and driven by the power of its passenger, while electric scooters are two-wheeled or more vehicles, equipped with an electric motor and run strongly. The electric motor or by the force of the passenger’s thrust, driven in a standing manner and without a seat.

He urged the need to reduce the speed of cycling in crowded areas and to ride in the permitted paths according to the directional signs and common paths for pedestrians, bicycles, and electric, internal and secondary roads, and adherence to the requirements of security and safety procedures.

Abu Dhabi Police has published, through its social media platforms, the most important seven steps to enhance the safety of electric bicycle users, which are wearing a protective helmet and a reflective jacket, using the lanes designated for bicycles while driving in the same direction, adhering to the speed limit (20 km/h) and avoiding carrying any passenger. With the bike user, avoid carrying any heavy weights so as not to lose balance, and not to use dual speakers or the phone as they distract focus, and be careful to respect traffic signs and rules.

• 7 steps to enhance the safety of electric bike users, including wearing a helmet, a reflective jacket, and using designated tracks.