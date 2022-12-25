Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to take advantage of the “installment of fees for traffic points programs courses” without interest or profits, pointing to its agreement with five banks to install fees using credit cards issued by them, with the aim of enhancing the values ​​of happiness and positivity for customers.

The Department of Police Follow-up and Aftercare in the Community Security Sector stated that the conditions and steps for benefiting from the installments were specified, which is that the customer has a covered credit card issued by the five banks, namely: “First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq Islamic Bank, and Abu Dhabi Bank.” Al-Islami and Emirates Islamic Bank”, and contacting directly one of the banks that provide the service to clarify its mechanism in the installment process.

The service allows fees to be paid through the service centers of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police in installments, without calculating any interest for the beneficiaries.

The service aims to provide facilities for drivers to easily and quickly install the amounts for their enrollment in traffic points programs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. According to the installment mechanism, it is possible to pay the registration amount of 800 dirhams for the traffic points reduction program in installments in coordination with banks, and the payment of 2400 dirhams for the driver’s license retrieval program, as well as 2400 dirhams for drivers of heavy vehicles, in easy financial installments.