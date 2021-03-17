Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, inaugurated the Razeen Rescue, Fire and Ambulance Unit of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, which is equipped with the latest equipment and advanced technologies, with the aim of achieving an effective response to protect lives and property.

He stressed the keenness on Abu Dhabi to top the list of the safest and most secure cities in the world, thanks to the directives of the leadership that established this comprehensive security strategy, which had a fundamental role in leading security performance and extending stability, to match the advanced renaissance achieved by the country to become an oasis of safety and security, and raising the percentage The public’s sense of safety, strengthening ties and trust with society, through adopting comprehensive strategies, ambitious innovative initiatives, and providing distinctive proactive services that enhance the country’s leadership in global competitiveness indicators.

He praised the efforts made in equipping the Razeen unit, in accordance with the best international standards in providing advanced rescue, firefighting and ambulance services, noting the eagerness of the officers and workers to follow the developments in their fields of work, and pay attention to the safety and protection of society.

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Brigadier General Muhammad Ibrahim Al Ameri, stated that the unit includes fire, rescue and ambulance patrols, which are considered as a first responder that enhances access speed with a high response to deal with all reports.





