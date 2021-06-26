A number of Abu Dhabi Police employees sent a message to the community under the slogan (We are committed to the homeland. Drugs is a pest) in several languages, including: Arabic, French, Chinese, Japanese, Russian and Urdu, coinciding with the “International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”, which falls on June 26.

The youth message comes to their colleagues from the youth and generations of the nation, citizens and residents, to warn of the dangers of this destructive scourge. The message contained important contents that focused on the most prominent causes of drug abuse, warning that the negative consequences of family disintegration, discord between spouses, excessive pampering, and accompanying bad companions are among the most reasons that push Young people and adolescents fall into the trap of addiction.

Abu Dhabi Police officers emphasized that the family is a “homeland” that should maintain its connection and cohesion to prevent drugs, and urged avoiding bad companions and alerting children to imitation and curiosity.

The message stressed the importance of preserving the family entity, the supervision of children, and the role of fathers in care and attention through the presence of every father or guardian with his family in various circumstances, and concluded with a purposeful content: “Be with your family… they will be fine.”



