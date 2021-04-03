Abu Dhabi Police have warned of suspicious messages and advertisements whose owners claim to collect donations for the purpose of unreal charitable work, such as building places of worship and hospitals, or with the aim of helping the afflicted, sick, widows and the elderly in other countries, with the aim of seizing the funds of benefactors and exploiting them in illegal activities.

She called on members of the community not to respond to the advertisements and anonymous messages circulating in recent times on social networking sites and “chat” applications that attract religious emotions and human feelings to collect financial donations without a license, explaining that Article 27 of Federal Decree Law No. 5 of 2012 regarding Combating information technology crimes stipulates a prison sentence and a fine of not less than 250,000 dirhams and not exceeding 500,000 dirhams, or either of these two penalties, for anyone who creates or manages a website, or supervises it, or publishes information on the information network or other information technology means To invite or promote fundraising without a license approved by the competent authorities.

And it called upon all members of society who wish to do good and help the needy to deal with the approved official charitable bodies and institutions according to the channels stipulated by the law, calling on the public to report them via the number 8002626 or through SMS that includes the required security information to the number 2828 or by e-mail. On the Abu Dhabi Police website www.aman.gov.ae.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

