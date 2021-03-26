Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Outer Areas Police Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, in coordination and cooperation with Reflections Art Gallery at Seef Mall, implemented the “My Family Reads” initiative, in conjunction with the Month of Reading, to build a reading society armed with knowledge and knowledge.

Brigadier General Mubarak Saif Al-Sabousi, Director of the Outer Areas Police Directorate, stressed the importance of refining children’s reading skills, urging families to provide an appropriate environment that enhances their children’s interest in useful books in various fields to help them build and enrich their knowledge, pointing out that reading is the true developmental performance to build healthy societies .

He explained that the event included a set of activities, including puppet theater, in which children presented targeted stories of their authorship, and a presentation to draw story scenes written by the participating child, while some poems were read, and during the event all precautionary and preventive measures were applied in accordance with the best practices applied.