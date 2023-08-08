The External Areas Police Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters implemented the “Cold Their Summer” initiative for workers at construction sites in the Mussafah region, which included the distribution of drinks and cold water, in cooperation with the Municipal Presence Center in Mohammed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ahlia Hospital.

Colonel Youssef Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director of Musaffah Police Station, confirmed that the initiative comes as an achievement of the strategic priorities of the Abu Dhabi Police seeking to enhance security and safety and the happiness of society, pointing to the continuous interest in achieving the principle of solidarity and social cohesion by alleviating the segment of workers in open areas, especially with the high temperatures during the summer. Emphasizing the pioneering role of workers in the process of development and development taking place in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

A medical staff from Al-Ahlia Hospital, Mussafah branch, participated in providing advice and guidance in educating workers about health, in accordance with the initiative of the Health Authority – Abu Dhabi to implement the Environment, Health and Safety Management System for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which focuses on raising awareness about occupational risks and providing workers with the necessary resources to raise awareness and education and reduce heat stress to maintain for their safety.