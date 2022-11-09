The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, carried out an awareness workshop at Al Khalidiya Police Station on the misuse of legal persons in the country.

The Head of the Anti-Money Laundering Crimes Section at Abu Dhabi Police, Lt. Col. Abdullah Saif Al Mazrouei, reviewed the security efforts in facing the risks of corporate exploitation in these crimes, and presented a case study on the money laundering crime through the exploitation of commercial companies.

He explained that the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing discussed the outcomes of the risk assessment of legal persons.

He stressed the importance of the workshop in focusing on the role of regulatory authorities in monitoring abuses, and the importance of continuous coordination between all agencies concerned with combating money laundering crimes.

The Financial Information Unit presented the strategic analysis related to the cash disclosure system and the strategic analysis of legal persons.