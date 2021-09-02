Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector of Abu Dhabi Police carried out a safe return workshop for school students. The workshop called on school bus drivers to abide by the traffic laws and set speeds, and urged their supervisors to ensure that students get on and off the bus before it moves and that students do not stand behind the bus after they get off it, and keep them away from it at a safe distance. She also urged school bus supervisors to ensure that students are also safely disembarking and boarding, and that they sit on their seats in a safe manner.

It called on school bus drivers not to use a mobile phone while driving and to wear a seat belt, and to ensure that students are taken from their boarding and disembarking stations from safe places.