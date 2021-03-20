Abu Dhabi Police has implemented a set of new initiatives for job happiness for the year 2021, coinciding with the International Day of Happiness, which falls on March 20 annually, inspired by the values ​​and customs of the Emirates, and following the wise approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and is characterized by the flexibility to implement it virtually According to the precautionary measures for (Covid-19).

She explained that the initiatives are: the practices of happy institutions, the initiative of congratulations to us, I talk to you from Abu Dhabi, sniping, and by God a good morning, and the launch of various areas such as the Sabilat Al Ghaf area, our peace and paving, our science, and Sablah Al Ghaf breakfast, which carry many purposeful implications, according to the Guide to Happiness and Quality of Life. In a work environment, where purpose, potential, health and relationships have been represented.

The Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department confirmed that the initiatives came as a result of research and analysis in official documents from the National Archives, and in accordance with the National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life, including the initiatives of the Center for Employee Happiness and Job Positivity at Abu Dhabi Police.

She indicated the goals and definitions of the initiatives, explaining that they begin with a series of happy corporate practices, which aim to host institutions that have best practices in job happiness, and an initiative, congratulations to us, which is inspired by the speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Forces The armed forces, for the Probe Al Amal team, and the initiative I talk to you from Abu Dhabi and Qanas, which seeks to consolidate relations between employees and positive communication by learning about their personal stories and interests.

The “Good Morning Good Morning” initiative urges employees to embrace positive daily practices, such as allocating walking paths, wall stickers, and various interactive experiences. The initiative to launch various spaces such as Sablat Al Ghaf focuses on instilling a work culture based on creativity.





