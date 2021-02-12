Abu Dhabi Police implemented the “Child Friendly Justice” initiative, which focuses on limiting the use of iron handcuffs in dealing with (juvenile) delinquent minors to a minimum, within the narrowest limits and for the shortest possible period of time. The initiative comes within the continuous police efforts to adopt the latest global practices for the protection of juvenile delinquents and to apply the principle of best interest. This initiative is considered the first of its kind at the level of the country and the Arab region, and falls within the framework of what is called in the field of human rights “environmentally friendly justice”.

The Human Rights Affairs Department of the Legal Affairs Directorate carried out workshops for a number of employees of the criminal security sector, with the aim of clarifying the implementation mechanism and explaining the initiative’s details and the legal procedures regarding it.





